Author ‘overwhelmed’

RED LETTER DAY: Red Time author Matt Dunn with good friend Brad Madour at the novel’s launch on Saturday.

LEONGATHA author Matt Dunn said he was “overwhelmed” by the response to his book launch at the Burra Brewing Co. on Saturday night.

The author of the football crime novel Red Time said there was “way more people than I could have anticipated” at the venue.

“The most heartening aspect was that I was surrounded by friends and family, and people travelled from all over the place to attend. I really did feel loved,” he said.

“I think having Cosmos playing – the brilliant Marty Box and Laura Gibb – added an extra dimension to the night too. For me, after the toil of working on a book and seeing it to publication, it was a chance, metaphorically speaking, to let my hair down.

“I’ve enjoyed the support of a lot of people along this journey and it was great to acknowledge them – particularly my very supportive wife, Melissa Henwood, and my publisher Feather Knight Books.”

Dunn told his audience that he “must have been a great person in a previous life for all the good fortune” he was having now.

“They say it takes a village to raise a child, but I’d say the same is true of a book. I always had this idea that a writer was pretty much the only person involved when it came to putting a book on the shelves. I know now, that’s simply not true,” he said.

“I owe a debt of gratitude to so many people. So many of you have given selflessly and helped see Red Time become something more than just a manuscript sitting in a draw.”