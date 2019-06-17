Posted by brad

Author puts back into book



Judy and Norman Vradenburg with her book based about his life, Adjustments Down Under.

NORMAN Vradenburg left his homeland of the USA on the promise of a job in Australia.

The Inverloch chiropractor ended up founding his own business in Melbourne, but overwork led to illness and he returned to the USA to recoup before the appeal of Australia drew him back down under.

The ups and downs of his cross-Pacific life have inspired a book by his wife Judy, aptly titled Adjustments Down Under.

Written under her maiden name, JM Anderson, the novel follows the journey of Jay Wilson, a chiropractic graduate from the USA who flies into Melbourne in 1974 and finds things are not as he expected.

He is struck by the heat and his lifelong friend deserts him, but he is befriended by a strange Australian man and so begins the journey of a lifetime.

“It’s a moving story that identifies with anyone who goes through challenges in life but goes through it with resilience and a sense of humour and they get through it,” Judy said.

Norman established practices in Auburn in Melbourne and then bought practices in the South Australian towns of Naracoorte and Bordertown before his health took a turn.

“I’m incredibly humbled and in awe of the fact that my wife has written a novel based on my life,” Norman said, noting the story was equally fiction and fact.

“It holds a tremendous amount of emotion for me and I’ve been astounded by Judy’s literacy capabilities, especially this being her first novel.”

The book was written over 20 years, largely at nights, and Judy spent days editing the work.

She self published the story about being rejected by commercial publishers.

It’s now available at newsagencies at Inverloch, Korumburra, Leongatha and Wonthaggi, as well as bookshops at Cowes.