Author’s stamp of approval

Children’s author: former Fish Creek resident Alison Lester, who continues her connection in Gippsland, Alison Lester will feature in a new collectable stamp series from Australia Post.

ALISON Lester will join literary giants including Morris Gleitzman, Shaun Tan and Leigh Hobbs on envelopes across the country in the new stamp series from Australia Post.
Born in Foster in 1952 and continuing to live in Gippsland, Ms Lester’s upbringing in this idyllic location inspired her more than 25 picture books for a young audience.
Family and nature are the most important themes in her work – loving and caring families and encouraging children to believe in themselves and to celebrate their differences to make them special.
Released on January 17, the Australian Legends of Children’s Literature follows the national postal service’s awards for people who are leaders in their field of endeavour.
Ms Lester has been the recipient of many prestigious awards for both individual book titles and for her broader contribution to children’s literature and literacy.
This year on Australia Day she became a member of the Order of Australia for significant service to literature as a children’s author and illustrator, and to Indigenous literacy.
She was appointed the inaugural Australian Children’s Laureate in 2011, which allowed her to take her passion for stories and storytelling to young audiences across the country, helping kindle their love of literature and learning.
Also involved in many community art projects she spends part of every year travelling to remote Indigenous communities, using her books to help children and adults write and draw about their lives.
Ms Lester, who now lives in Nar Nar Goon North, keeps a bookshop in Fish Creek with her artwork and books.

