Award for “Lollipop Jude”

A BRIGHT spark and a passion for the happiness of others lead an Inverloch lollipop lady to receive a major accolade at the latest School Crossing Supervisor of the Year Awards.

Out of 198 nominees across the state and seven regions, Inverloch-Kongwak Primary School crossing supervisor Judy Hughes was announced the winner for the South-eastern Region of Victoria.

Both surprised and shocked when her name was announced Mrs Hughes said she wanted to dedicate the award to her son who had passed away 20 years ago.

“I lost my son and decided I wanted to make a difference in the community. I became a school crossing supervisor 19 years ago and for 11 years I have been at Inverloch-Kongwak Primary and I just love it,” she said.

“I’m very lucky to be here. The students, staff and parents are amazing and they really do make my day.

“I can’t wait to get to school every day, and it’s the energy of the children that keeps me happy and keeps me going.”

Ms Hughes, who said she prefers to be called “Lollipop Jude” holds education sessions for the local pre-school children and volunteers in the Learner Assistance Program and said that part of being a supervisor was to spread a message about road safety in a positive way.

Judy’s nomination by Inverloch-Kongwak Primary School leading teacher student wellbeing Loree-Lee Jamieson, included many comments from the school and students, one of which was that many children say Judy ‘makes their day’.

Bass Coast Shire Council mayor Cr Pam Rothfieled said it was wonderful to see the shire’s crossing supervisors recognised for the important work they do.

“Judy is an excellent example of someone going above and beyond to contribute to their community,” Cr Rothfield said.

“Her job is to ensure children safely cross the road. However, like many crossing supervisors in our shire, Judy also ensures students cross the road with a smile and positive attitude.

“She knows many students by name and is active in the school community. I wish her heartfelt congratulations on her nomination and award.”