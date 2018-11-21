Posted by brad

Back bank appeal

THE staff at Inverloch’s Community Bank Branch of the Bendigo Bank are inviting the community to support the I bagged it @ Bendigo Bank initiative this Christmas season.

The bank has teamed with Share the Dignity to fill handbags with useful items to give to homeless, at-risk women experiencing domestic violence and facing other challenges.

People can also donate a secondhand bag or items such as sanitary products, deodorant, toothbrush/tooth paste powder, sunscreen, hand sanitiser, tissues, shampoo and conditioner, or moisturising cream.

Bags are also available in branch for purchase, on loan from the Australian Red Cross shop at Inverloch.

Cash donations are also welcomed. Donations will be accepted until December 2.