Baia shines at nationals

BAIA Pugh represented Wonthaggi’s St Joseph’s Primary School at the National Cross Country Championships recently.
Held in Rokeby, Hobart, the top six cross country runners in the state finals went to nationals. Baia was fourth in the state in the U10s.
After coming first at her school, Baia excelled in all other stages to earn her place at national level.
The Victorian U10s team came third. They also participated in a relay the next day and came first.
While they weren’t on the track, the runners enjoyed an excursion to Port Arthur.
“The opening ceremony was a good experience, and I got to meet a lot of new friends who like to run,” Baia said.
Baia enjoys being active, playing basketball and netball, and training with Wonthaggi Little Athletics. In the past, she has made it to state level in track and field. Her favourite event is the 1500m.
The school was proud to see her improve this year and compete at a high level.
Baia said she is looking forward to trying out again next year.
She also thanked iDIG Developments and Autobarn Wonthaggi for their sponsorship. The donations helped Baia organise her uniform and her trip to Tasmania.

