Baking away at a successful career



BAKED GOODS: Paul Woods ensures everything he creates, from pies to pastries, provides a wow factor for customers.



THE art of baking fresh bread and pastries has been a cornerstone of society for hundreds of years.

The essential occupation, however, is under threat as a widespread shortage of bakers continues.

Yet, so does the demand for quality bread and pastries, making it a smart, long term career choice.

Baker and pastry cook of 30 years, Paul Woods, said he had trained many apprentices during his time and is always on the lookout for more who are “keen to do the job and fit the bill”.

When asked what he looks for in a potential employee, Paul said “we look for someone who loves food”.

“These days it’s not just a baker’s job or a pastry cook’s job, you’re more an all rounder,” he said.

“We cross over between chef and baker. And you’ve got to keep up with all the trends and be able to change all the time.

“The best people are the ones who are willing to roll their sleeves up and have a crack at it.

“They don’t mind working on their own, they are people who do stuff during the day and don’t rely on a lot of sleep.”

At Paul’s Inverloch business, Paul The Pie Man Bakeries, bakers typically start at midnight and finish at around 8am.

“That’s the hard part about baking. It’s a night shift job because people want fresh bread in the morning,” he said.

“We open the door at 7am, so people need to be able to get their bread.”

During the Inverloch summer, Paul said that timeframe usually goes out the window as the demand for bread increases.

But working night shift has its perks, including flexibility throughout the day.

Paul pointed out that not everyone wants to go to university and a trade like this one was important to the community.

“It doesn’t matter whether it’s a meat pie or a birthday cake, people want that wow,” he said.

What began as working for a friend’s father in his bakery became a life-long and thriving career for Paul.

Paul met his wife, Robyn, when he began working at a bakery on Flinders Island in Bass Strait.

Following their marriage, they moved to Yarram where they ran the original Paul The Pie Man Bakeries for 17 years.

“We relocated the bakery in Yarram from its original location to a bigger spot and it took off. Then we opened a second in Inverloch in 2002,” he said.

Paul and his wife, Robyn, sold their Yarram bakery and moved “wholly and solely” to Inverloch in 2010.

The Inverloch bakery is now worked by the couple, their two children, Mitchell and Rebecca, and a few of their apprentices.

Paul said for anyone considering a career as a baker or pastry chief, to contact him in regards to an apprenticeship at paul@paulthepieman.com