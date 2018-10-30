Posted by brad

Bands enchant at church’s Spring Concert

THE music of Scotland, Ireland and Andrew Lloyd Webber filled St Joseph’s Catholic Church at Korumburra on Sunday, when two talented bands performed admirably.

South Gippsland Concert Band and South Gippsland Shire Brass Band played at the church’s Spring Concert to a crowd of more than 50 appreciative music lovers.

The concert is the third in the seasonal series of concerts hosted by the church’s Parish Pastoral Council and Korumburra Arts Group, as a way of making the church available for public use, with catering by Milpara Community House.

The concert band, led by conductor Syd Jackson, played a diverse program, from the theme of the Disney movie The Incredibles and the Scottish favourite Loch Lomond, to the Streets of Forbes about bushranger Ben Hall and the Irish dance piece, The Lord of the Dance.

South Gippsland Shire Brass Band, directed by Rod Coghran-Lane, opened its set with another Lloyd Webber piece, Jesus Christ Superstar, and followed by such songs as the African melody Allelulia, the Royal Australian Navy Reserve’s The Alert March, the hymn Abide With Me, and the compilation of songs, Eric Burdon and the Animals.

The two bands combined to play The Liberty Bell, Evening Hymn and Sunset, Advance Australia Fair and Waltzing Matilda.

The next seasonal concert will be on December 9, with another South Gippsland group, Stringz Costero, performing.