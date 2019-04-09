Barnum-a juggling act for young Jonah

LEAD ROLE: Jonah van Stekelenburg, 17 of Loch is thrilled to be playing the title role in Newhaven College’s Barnum – The Circus Musical that opens in Wonthaggi on May 3. He was hard at it at rehearsal at the college last Friday.

BALANCING his lead role in Newhaven College’s Barnum – The Circus Musical and Year 12 studies Jonah van Stekelenburg, 17 of Loch is taking it all in his stride.

The lure of the circus and his passion for the stage have combined perfectly for Jonah who seemed destined for the role of Barnum , the nineteenth century’s greatest show-biz legend.

“It’s my first lead role but when I found out Newhaven was doing Barnum I really wanted this part so much”, Jonah said.

“I am really happy to be able to play Barnum, it is a bit scary at times as it is a demanding role but at the same time it’s fun and a real challenge.

“It’s really my passion, it’s what I love to do.”

Preparing for the role Jonah said he has watched heaps of YouTube videos of the musical in particular one of his favourites Hugh Jackman a few times as The Greatest Showman on Earth.

As for what Jonah brings to the role, apart from youth, good looks and his amazing repertoire of impressive circus skills he said, “I am hoping to connect with people and get them to see what Barnum sees, the beauty and the bigger picture.”

From an early age Jonah started with the Fly Factory Circus School in Blackburn where he was immersed in flying trapeze, tumbling, backflips, and a whole range of circus skills with some of the best instructors in the industry.

It was here he developed self esteem, strength, fitness and skills in a fun and supportive environment.

Jonah said he gave football, cricket and the usual sports a go but it wasn’t his thing.

He admitted that at age 15 he was struggling with low self esteem.

Thankfully that all changed when he started at the Fly Factory and then became involved in musical theatre at his former school on the Mornington Peninsula.

Jonah said he has been in Oliver twice as an orphan and Grease where he took the role of Johnny Casino and sang a solo number.”It was a bit scary but also exciting.” His favourite character he has played to date is Mercutio in Romeo and Juliet. For now though he is enjoying Barnum rehearsals with the cast.

They are a great bunch, we are all starting to gel.

Jonah said, “When the rehearsals get really intense and you spend so much time together you become one big family and that is great.”

He said he loves the Barnum role, the singing, dancing and movement and would encourage any student thinking about trying out for a show at Newhaven to give it a go.

While there is still a lot of work to do college musical director Kirk Skinner told The Star last Friday it all going extremely well.

“It it just so much fun, there is great music, lots of movement and colour.”

Jonah said he is looking forward to opening night when that curtain goes back.

“The best part is when that opening night show is over and I know it has been a success- then you can enjoy the rest.”

As for what the future holds and this well adjusted student said he would like to pursue a career in the arts but understands it is difficult to break into so he is also considering teaching.

Barnum – The Circus Musical opens at the Wonthaggi Union Community Arts Centre on Friday, May 3 at 7.30pm and other performances will follow Saturday, May 4 at 1.30pm and 7.30pm and Sunday, May 5 at 1.30pm and tickets are available at trybooking.