Baseball champs ready to kick start the season

THE South Gippsland Miners welcome you to the 2017 winter season.

Hitting off next Sunday (April 9) from 11am at the Imperials Cricket Ground on Nerrena Road, Leongatha, the club invites all interested in baseball to come along and share their support.

The club participated in the Gippsland championships over the weekend held in Sale and is proud to announce it is the premiers for 2017.

The A Grade delivered against the odds on the bare nine in Sunday’s decider, winning the final round against Mornington 11-9 in a massive effort by all.

Andrew Katz won most valuable player with batting over.700.

The club anticipates a massive year with such an awesome start.

With new major sponsor The Wonthaggi Hotel on board, whose help is greatly appreciated this season along with all our sponsors, the club says thanks.

The club would also like to say a big welcome to American import Phil Parker, who will be flying in from Dallas on April 3. Phil will be living in Leongatha and coaching the U16s and Seniors, so the club will go from strength to strength this season.

With a mighty season last year from the juniors and the club growing in numbers this year, it hopes to deliver again.

You can follow the club on Facebook or find it on the web southgippslandminers.com.au.