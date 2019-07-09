Bass Coast Boxing just keeps swinging

Coach Scott Williamson (left) and prodigy Charles Joma at the Bass Coast Boxing & Fitness gym. Charles is donning his Arafura Games medal.

WHAT was a dream has become a reality for Coach Scott Williamson over the past couple years.

With 25 juniors, 10 registered fighters and a champion in the making, his Bass Coast Boxing & Fitness gym in Wonthaggi is hitting harder than ever.

“It had always been a dream of mine to run a proper boxing gym since I was young,” Scott said.

He started the gym himself around five years ago and, with some persistence, has since seen it take off.

“At first a few boxing mates and I set up some bags and started punching and we’d train curious kids who would come in.”

“After that, I officially decided I wanted to train locals permanently and haven’t looked back since.”

Over the last year or so, Scott’s gym has seen an increase in members wanting to box, or reshape their lifestyle.

The club is open for comers young and old and of any experience or background.

“We’re not just here for fighting; we’re here for general fitness, discipline, for kids and other people to develop.”

“Boxing is a great outlet and we get a lot of different people with different life experiences, which is great.”

One of these people is 19-year-old Charles Joma, who has been making big noise in the national boxing scene.

While he has only boxed for five years, Charles has accumulated many achievements including an U19 national title, an elite Victorian title and an Arafura Games gold medal.

The hot prospect believes Scott’s club has been the perfect environment for him.

“As soon as I came in I fell in love with it, it’s always been good here,” he said.

“The atmosphere is good and there’s always music playing and someone yelling and being stupid, so it’s really fun.”

Seeing the members at the club change their lives and unlock their potential has given Scott a great sense of pride.

“Watching them reach their goals and get fitter is so rewarding; I think it’s great for people, getting fit, learning healthy eating, and their whole lifestyle changes.”

For Scott and the rest of the gym though, this is just the beginning.

“We’re still onwards and upwards and we’re going to get bigger and better.”











