Bass Coast Business Awards celebrate business success

BUSINESS RECOGNISED: (L-R) Annie Smith, Mackenzie Kerr and Bonny Huitema from BH Beauty.Skin.Body were the winners of the 2018 People’s Choice Award within the health and lifestyle category.



WHILE owning your own business can be a challenging venture, it can also be a highly rewarding one.

To acknowledge the remarkable efforts made by local businesses and owners, Bass Coast Shire Council will host its annual business awards this month.

The prestigious event will be held on Friday, August 23, with winners revealed following dinner at the spectacular seaside RACV Inverloch Resort.

This year the awards attracted 48 entries from high achieving businesses and more than 150 nominations for the People’s Choice award.

For the first time ever, finalists were announced ahead of the presentation.

Bass Coast mayor Cr Brett Tessari said the awards would be hotly contested again this year.

“Previous entrants have said the awards process is a great way to assess and evaluate their businesses,” he said.

“It’s always good to stand back and reflect on your strengths, the challenges and identify potential opportunities for the future.

“The publicity, recognition and the credibility of the Bass Coast Business awards is a boost for your business.”

Regardless of collecting an award or not, being involved is a win for all businesses involved as the event provides an opportunity for people to network and showcase their services.

Tickets for the business awards and dinner presentation can be purchased at https://bit.ly/300dhwd and will include a complimentary glass on arrival from Harman Wines, Bass Coast’s Business of the Year 2018, and a two course meal.

For finalist details, grab a copy of The Star August 20 edition.