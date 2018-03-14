Bass Coast celebrates women’s achievements

THE contributions and successes of women were celebrated during International Women’s Day last Thursday.

Women and men from across the Bass Coast shire attended an International Women’s Day breakfast at the Cape Kitchen, Newhaven, to mark the occasion.

They were joined by Wonthaggi resident and guest speaker Joanne Hakanson, who spoke about her role as manager at the Olivia Newton John Wellness and Research Centre.

She described International Women’s Day as “amazing”.

“I lived in Sweden for 22 years and International Women’s Day is larger than it is here. I think it has made amazing developments and it’s fantastic to recognise such incredible people,” she said.

Through her job, Ms Hakanson said she meets many wonderful women who are going through horrible times. Their courage and their stories is what makes her job so worthwhile.

Her journey began with a one way ticket to South East Asia. It took her 25 years to return to Australia.

From South East Asia, she travelled to India, Japan and Greece before settling down in Sweden for 22 years.

In Sweden, she started a family and realised her passion for nursing.

In 1999, the breast cancer clinical trials were starting to develop.

“I was amazed by the people who take these clinical trials, because they do so selflessly,” Ms Hakanson said.

“When you ask them why they do it, they say for their family or to help people who have this horrible disease in the future. Down the track they might start to think it will help them too, but it is overwhelming what people are willing to do for others.”

Bass Coast Shire Council mayor Cr Pamela Rothfield was thrilled to celebrate the wonderful, dynamic, valuable and successful women in the shire.

“Everyone has so much to offer. It is fantastic to recognise the achievements and contributions women make in our community, as well as the women who have gone before us who have paved the way to a bright, safe and rewarding future, and have given women the stature they undoubtedly deserve,” she said.

Donations were also taken for the YMCA’s respite camp on the day. This is an initiative by YMCA Open Doors for a camp for women and children in April.

The YMCA is also taking donations of children’s clothing.