Bass Coast heroes complete Bali Hope Swimrun

‘TWENTY heroes racing to save one small island’ are the words etched into the back of the medals Kara Landells and Nina Barry-Macaulay recently received for being the first amateur team to cross the finish line in South East Asia’s first ever Swimrun, on Saturday, December 8.

The Bali Hope Swimrun was an event aimed to raise funds towards improved recycling infrastructure for the Island of Nusa Lembongan and improved waste management education, as well as raising awareness on the global issue of plastic pollution.

Unlike triathlon or duathlon, Swimrun is completed as a team of two and comprises multiple legs of swimming and running at various distances.

The Nusa Lembongan event involved three kilometres of swimming and 18 kilometres of running.

It started with a boat dropping teams off 500m from land to begin the first swim leg, and ended with a two kilometre uphill run.

Team Bass Coast (Nina and Kara) raised over $10,000, which will go towards buying recycling equipment and implementing education in the local schools.

Nina and Kara visited one of the schools during their visit and worked with the children to make recycling posters. They also visited the recycling plant to see how basic the facilities are and how important the new equipment will be.

On the last day, the Bali Hope teams joined forces with 60 students from the local school for a cleanup.

They sorted and collected rubbish and recyclables from an open space which is currently being used as an informal dump site. Key stakeholders, including the Mayor of Nusa Lembongan and landowner, attended the event.

Kara and Nina explained the clean up lead to a formal agreement between the landowner and recycling plant.

“The landowner agreed to donate a small part of his land for the recycling plant to build an enclosed waste disposal point, which will be emptied daily by the recycling plant,” they said.

“Locals can continue to deposit their waste at this location, but in an organised and sustainable way, where rubbish can’t be easily swept into the ocean. This will be a great example for other landowners to follow as the Island works towards a more sustainable future.”