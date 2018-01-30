Tuesday, January 30th, 2018 | Posted by

Bass Coast welcomes new Aussies

BASS Coast last Friday joined regions across the nation in welcoming new Australian citizens as part of Australia Day 2018 celebrations.
Thirteen new citizens chose to officially become Australian citizens at the Wonthaggi ceremony.
Mayor Cr Pamela Rothfield explained the new citizens ranged in both age and country of origin.
“We had a beautiful eight year old young man from India and another couple, Virginia and Brian Wheeler, who have lived in Wonthaggi for many years,” she said.
“Australia Day is a time for us to give a warm welcome to our newest citizens and acknowledge the importance of what it means to become a full member of the Australian community.
“Citizenship is the common bond uniting all Australians, whether you are a citizen by birth or by choice.”
Bass Coast Shire Council hosts four citizenship ceremonies each year. For more information on becoming an Australian citizen, contact councillor support on 03 5671 2211.

Officially Australian: Bass Coast Shire Council held a citizenship on Australia Day, at a ceremony in Wonthaggi. The new citizens are, with dignitaries, back, from left, Brendan Smith, Bass Coast Citizen of the Year, Sam Manoharan, Jacob Keller, Brian Wheeler, Adriana Habenschuss, Marcin Nicinski and Katarzyna Nicinska and front from left, Sarah Roscoe-Smith, Catherine Burgess, Bass MLA Brian Paynter, Virginia Wheeler, mayor Cr Pamela Rothfield, Nichabool Chaiwechnimit, Parminder Kaur, Gurwinder Singh and Supap Price.

