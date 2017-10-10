Bass Coast welcomes refugees

RESIDENTS from Bass Coast and South Gippsland shires united to stand for the rights of refugees on Manus and Nauru last Friday.

Around 40 people gathered outside Bass Coast Shire Council’s Wonthaggi building to declare the area a Refugee Welcome Zone.

Council made a ‘No Business in Abuse’ pledge in April last year, sending a message about refusing abusive practices towards those seeking asylum in local organisation.

Bass Coast is one of 149 declared refugee welcome zones in Australia.

Messages of hope were spread by Bass Coast mayor Cr Pamela Rothfield on the day, as well as South Gippsland Shire Cr Andrew McEwen and Phillip Island Rural Australians for Refugees member Anne Davies.

“All messages emphasise the current treatment of refugees is not in our name, and our hearts go out to those seeking asylum,” South Gippsland Rural Australians for Refugees member Jessica Harrison said.

“We want to spread the message that refugees are welcome in our community. We open our hearts to the refugees suffering on Manus and Nauru for over four years. Our group has printed signs for local people to put on their gates and fences as a permanent statement of our concern for all refugees imprisoned after fleeing persecution. Everyone has a right to a safe home.”

Welcome signs were available for people to purchase on the day.

“The rally was received very well and we hope the idea will spread to other parts of the state,” Ms Harrison said.

Supporters also car pooled to Melbourne on Sunday to be part of a rally to end refugee suffering.

If anyone is interested in buying a sign, they can contact South Gippsland Rural Australians for Refugees on sgrar07@gmail.com.