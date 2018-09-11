Beautiful orchids on show

A STUNNING 29th Annual Orchid Show took place in Wonthaggi on Friday and Saturday.

Held at the Wonthaggi Town Hall, the event attracted more entries and a larger crowd than last year.

Bass Coast Shire Council deputy mayor Cr Brett Tessari opened the show on Friday morning.

“This is the 29th year and I would like to congratulate the South Gippsland Orchid Society for continuing to grow. There are a few people who also won awards at the Victorian Orchid Society Show. I would like to congratulate them, as well as everyone who presented in this year’s display,” he said.

Cr Tessari presented the mayor’s award – on behalf of mayor Cr Pamela Rothfield – to Julie Kilgour.

Jim Foster-Johnson presented the best novice exhibit award to Inverloch’s Trevor Smith.

Mr Foster-Johnson is the son of Horrie and Myrtle, who were foundation members of South Gippsland Orchid Society.

Society president John Betts said the turnout was fantastic, which produced amazing orchid sales.

“The displays were just magnificent. It was an excellent show,” he said.

Nine judges travelled to Wonthaggi on Thursday night to choose the winners. There were 13 categories that received ribbons.

Mr Betts said the show is well loved locally and the South Gippsland offers great growing conditions for orchids.

“I’d like to thank Bass Coast Shire Council and our sponsors for their wonderful support,” he said.

Mr Betts said there are no details yet, but next year’s show will have a point of difference to mark its 30th year.