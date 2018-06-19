Berrys Creek celebrates history

MORE than 100 people made their way from all over Victoria to attend the Berrys Creek Avenue of Honour centenary celebration at the Berrys Creek Hall on Sunday.

The avenue turns 100 this Thursday, June 21, and was the first to be planted in the district.

The celebration was held to remember those brave young men and one nurse who served their country during World War One, with six not returning to Australian shores and one who died of illness while at camp in Victoria.

Alistair Dowling, president of the Berrys Creek Hall Committee, was MC for the day. He introduced Vince Campisi who represented the Leongatha RSL, and recited The Ode and gave a history of RSLs. He was followed by Dennis Belton, president of the Mirboo North RSL Sub-branch, who gave a brief history of World War One.

South Gippsland Shire Councillor Maxine Kiel, also a member of the Mirboo North RSL Sub-branch, read a remarkable poem about a young soldier who did not come home, leaving his mother grieving.

A brief history of the planting of the avenue was read by Sandra Rickards, a member of the Mirboo and District Historical Society who also read the names on a new sign that was unveiled by Les Hutchinson and Ian Rasmussen, both members of the hall committee.

This sign will be installed outside Berrys Creek Hall.

Reverend Geoff Pittaway from St Mary’s Anglican Church Mirboo North reflected on the seven young men who lost their lives and lay a wreath to remember them.

Faye Marshman, president of the Mirboo and District Historical Society, launched a booklet on The History of the Berrys Creek Avenue of Honour. Copies are available from the society.

A new honour roll for inside the hall with gold scrolled headings and 42 names in gold leaf was constructed by local Damien Dawson with Kara Rickards from K.Signs finishing the masterpiece. They both were called to reveal their work to everyone.

An old identity of the district, Ian Aberdeen, who attended from Kilmore, gave a history lesson.

A thank you went out to everyone who attended and had helped make the day successful, before an impressive afternoon tea was served by the ladies of the Berrys Creek Hall Committee.