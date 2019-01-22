Better signage the icing on Long Jetty cake

THE reopening of Port Welshpool’s iconic Long Jetty has been a boon for tourism this summer.

Gippsland South MLA Danny O’Brien said the pre-Christmas opening of the Long Jetty had seen thousands of people flock to Port Welshpool and surrounding areas to enjoy the once iconic jetty which had been closed for over 15 years.

“This is now a fantastic tourism attraction for our region and will help bring more and more people to visit the Corner Inlet area,” he said.

“When I visited this week there were dozens of people on the jetty, including many fisherman, and local businesses that I spoke to reported that it has been busier than normal.

“The only thing we need now is better signage on the South Gippsland Highway to highlight that the Long Jetty has reopened.”

Mr O’Brien said there was signage at Welshpool, but bigger signage was needed to highlight the jetty had reopened and direct travellers to it.

“I have written to the State Government seeking support for better signage to the Long Jetty,” he said.

“It will, I am sure, become a critical part of our local tourism infrastructure and making sure people are aware of it is part of the challenge.

“With the wonderful Agnes Falls nearby, the Long Jetty can become part of a new tourism circuit incorporating our magnificent beaches, small fishing ports and Wilsons Promontory.

“The reopening of the Long Jetty is a great credit to all of those involved including Gippsland Ports, South Gippsland Shire and the state and federal governments.

“I particularly pay credit to the many locals involved who never gave up hope and fought long and hard to get this $11 million project completed, and to my predecessor Peter Ryan who delivered the state money against the odds.”

An official opening of the jetty is expected in March when all the final works have been completed.