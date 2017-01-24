Bev Hanley is 2016 top citizen

AUSTRALIA Day celebrations have kicked off with the winners of the South Gippsland Shire Council’s Australia Day Awards announced at the Leongatha Memorial Hall last Wednesday, January 18.

Many members of the public and councillors alike joined together on the night to congratulate the achievements and contributions of both individuals and groups to the South Gippsland region.

South Gippsland Shire Mayor, Councillor Ray Argento took the opportunity to encourage people to stop and reflect on the amazing opportunities we have in Australia, and on the land itself.

“It’s beauty and vastness is something to be appreciated. Congratulations to all the nominees in South Gippsland. Your work has not gone unnoticed,” Cr Ray Argento said.

The Citizen of the Year Award was well represented with nine passionate nominees.

Bev Hanley of Dumbalk was the winner for her outstanding contribution to the community over many years.

“I can’t believe it. It’s overwhelming. In my wildest dreams I never thought I would win,” Ms Hanley said.

Bev has been involved in the Dumbalk and district community her whole life.

Her interests, passions and support have involved a variety of organisations, clubs and groups including local sporting clubs, the former Dumbalk Kindergarten, Dumbalk Hall, training teenagers for the debutante ball, secretary of the Dumbalk and District Progress Association, Relay for Life committee member, a member of the Back to Dumbalk 2008, an organiser of the Dumbalk Village Market, Dumbalk Newsletter and member of the Leongatha Secondary College Reunion Committee.

Bev, and husband Ed, have been the driving force behind keeping the former Dumbalk Kindergarten/Infant Welfare Centre building open.

Mrs Hanley thanked the other nominees “we, as volunteers, enjoy doing what we do. We often have many challenges but we get satisfaction and pleasure out of doing things.”

She also gave a special mention to her husband Ed Hanley.

“You are the driving force for all we have done over the years. Thank you Ed, ever so much.”

Other nominees for the award were Tony and Andrew Moon of Korumburra, Darlene Jones from Meeniyan,

Darren Hardacre of Leongatha, Debra Collins of Fish Creek, Eric Wang of Mirboo North, Glenice Griggs of Leongatha, Lorraine Knox of Korumburra and Marg Thomas of Mirboo North.

Earlier 15 year-old Jasmin Mackie from Meeniyan was the first to be given an award of the evening and was the sole nominee for the South Gippsland Youth Community Contribution award.

The youth category is non-competitive as “they’re more comfortable with everyone being acknowledged equally,” Community Strengthening Coordinator Ned Dennis said.

Jasmin has been an active member of the Meeniyan community for most of her life and has volunteered for a range of events.

She is a member of the Meeniyan Country Women’s Association, has competed in the Gippsland Hills Group’s annual exhibition, and entered the State Creative Arts Exhibition.

Jasmin is also involved in the Meeniyan Dumbalk United Football Netball Club where she is a committed netball player.

Jasmin was described as a courteous teenager who is committed to helping the local community.

Unfortunately, Jasmin was not able to attend the awards ceremony and her grandmother Marilyn accepted the award on her behalf.

The South Gippsland Achievement Award for a person with a Disability was awarded to Darren Bone.

Darren Bone was also not present on the night.

Darren is a long-standing member and current chair of the Access and Inclusion Advisory Committee.

He has also volunteered for education programs related to disability and has been involved in the Bair Street revitalisation project and has been nominated for Australia Day awards in the past.

Darren is also involved in the local Leongatha football club.

The award was acknowledged on the night for its significance to the community but had previously been announced at an awards night in December that coincided with International Day of People with Disability.

There were five nominations in the South Gippsland event of the year category this year with every one serving to encourage more people into the area and boost the local economy.

The winner of the category was the Mirboo North Italian Festa.

Rosie Romano and Gina Carpinieri, representing the event, were delighted with the win.

“What a great country Australia is that an Italian Festival can win an Australia Day Award,” Ms Romano said.

The event promotes community engagement, social cohesion and cultural awareness of the contributions of the Italian community to the area of Mirboo North, through celebrating all things Italian in a fun filled family festival of food and entertainment.

“We are children of migrants who came to this country with nothing. We would like to think we are giving back,” Ms Romano said.

Around 6000 people attended the event last year and it sees long term benefits of enhancing mutual respect, harmony and appreciation of cultural diversity.

The event is a continuation of the traditional Feast of St Paul festival which has occurred for the past 50 years.

Other nominations for the event category went to the 2016 South Gippsland Relay for Life held at Fish Creek; Leongatha Primary School for its production of Lennie the Legend, 600 miles to Sydney; The Meeniyan Garden Walk and the official opening of the Dumbalk Community Centre.

“It was such a difficult task to select the recipients for each award as all the nominees were worthy,” Cr Argento said.

“The Australia Day Awards Committee takes pride in assessing each nomination and learning of the exceptional work of our community members.

“It was wonderful to have all those volunteers assembled in one place.

“They should be extremely proud of their involvement in various organisations across South Gippsland.

“Our communities are richer for their efforts.”