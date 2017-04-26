Big tick for Blood Brothers

MARY MacKillop College students brought the West End’s third longest running production in history Blood Brothers to life on the Wonthaggi stage last Friday.

The show delighted opening nighters with an emotionally charged show of a very high standard.

Brooke Materia was outstanding in her role as Mrs Johnstone with her strong and beautiful singing throughout the show.

Narrator Jacob Beckwith showed great timing and confidence in his role.

It is a tricky role as the timing is critical and he nailed it as he guided the audience through the plot of twin boys separated at birth but connected throughout their lives by friendship, secrets and tragedy.

Mickey, played by Isaac Muldoon, and Edward, played by Aidan Clark, both gave polished performances in their demanding lead roles.

One of the most impressive aspects of Muldoon’s performance was his ability to convincingly portray a seven-year-old child all the way up to adulthood.

Clark meanwhile, also gives a sterling performance as ‘Eddie’. His portrayal of a quintessential English schoolboy toff was pitch-perfect.

Other solid performances came from Ethan Bath as Mr Lyons, whose transformation from public school principal to over-worked comprehensive teacher was outstanding, and Madelyn Krausz, whose Mrs Lyons had paranoia in abundance.

Special mention to Holly Knight for her betrayal of Linda, who found herself as the rope in a game of tug and war between the two brothers, and Lachlan Verdon as the desperate Sammy.

It’s a talented ensemble of great actors.

The orchestra and choir brought great energy to the performance and the set design was creative and simple with brick slums and old rickety fences on one side and painted brick terraces complete with lanterns, window sill gardens and new fences on the other.

Well done to director Bron Kalos, musical director Elly Poletti, producer Sam Wright and all who played a role in keeping the show fresh, alive and relevant to young theatre audiences.

This show is funny at times, touching and heart-breaking and the result of some marvellous work on behalf of everyone involved at the school.