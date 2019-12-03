Bike riders hold brilliant breakup



ENGINES FOR ENJOYMENT: (Back, L-R) Leongatha Motorcycle Club members Andrew Mackie and Darrell Van Den Borne are joined by (front, L-R) Jett, Liam and Aidan. The club’s year breakup was filled with fun and enjoyed by all.

Daniel Renfrey

THE Leongatha Motorcycle Club celebrated its year last weekend with a Christmas breakup held at the Mackie farm.

Dozens of members took to the farm to ride, enjoy a sausage sizzle and each other’s company.

“It’s just a feel-good time for us at the end of each year,” club president Darrell Van Den Borne said.

“You’ve got everyone out here, kids, parents, enjoying themselves. It’s what John (Mackie) would have wanted too, so it’s pretty special.”

While the adults spent time chatting with each other and preparing food, the kids rode around the farm endlessly, thoroughly enjoying the opportunity to ride their bikes and put them to the test against each other.

Someone also dressed as Santa Claus on Saturday, surprising kids and bringing more enjoyment to the event.

“We don’t want them to race each other too fast but we do let them have some small competitions, it’s just great to see them coming here and having fun,” Darren said.

“For a lot of these kids it’s their chance to socialise and spend time with a bunch of other kids. We want to make it fun, that’s what we’re all about providing.”

The young riders also take the opportunity to learn from the veteran riders.

This is something Andrew Mackie believes is a standout aspect of the club.

“You teach them specific things, whether it be about turning or control, and then they’ll pass it on to others down the line,” he said.

“It’s just like learning proper technique in football, it’s really beneficial, and it’s great to have that aspect.”

The club is eager to get stuck into next year already, and is open to welcoming all comers for a small fee.