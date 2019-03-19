Black Dog ride hits Leongatha

Leongatha stopover: the Black Dog riders had a lunchtime stopover in Leongatha on its way to Longwarry. Local David Rounds was involved in the ride.

RAISING awareness of depression and suicide prevention is the aim of the organisation Black Dog Ride.

The motorcycle ride is named in memory of Anna Michael, a vibrant woman with a bright smile, a wife and a mother of two. Her sudden and tragic suicide following a silent struggle with depression was the catalyst for the inaugural Black Dog Ride in 2009.

Several locals joined the ride which arrived in Leongatha on Sunday including Dave Rounds.

Dave lost a brother, Ashley, to suicide and felt this cause was a way to network and support others who have gone through similar tough times.

“I have participated in several Black Dog one day rides, I also went on a bigger ride through Tasmania in 2017,” Mr Rounds said.

“Sunday’s ride started at Moe and travelled through Mirboo, Dumbalk, Leongatha, Korumburra and Warragul. We finished with afternoon tea at the Vietnam Veteran’s clubrooms in Longwarry.”

Mr Rounds was pleased to have raised $12,160 during the Tasmanian event and still supports the cause as a way of helping people cope with life.

Visit blackdogride.org.au for more information.

If you have any trouble coping call Lifeline Australia on 13 11 14.

Lifeline is a national charity providing all Australians experiencing a personal crisis with access to 24 hour crisis support and suicide prevention services.