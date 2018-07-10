Black Spur visions unveiled

VICROADS has released artist’s impressions of how the Black Spur realignment of the South Gippsland Highway may look between Koonwarra and Meeniyan.

Construction of the $50 million project is due to start by early to mid 2019, and is set to finish by mid to late 2021.

The project is being undertaken to improve safety and efficiency by removing a series of winding bends that have been the scene of many accidents over the years, and also slow highway traffic, hindering the transport and tourism industries.

Earlier this year, the Department of Environment and Energy (DoEE) asked VicRoads for more information to assess the likelihood of the project having a significant impact on Strzelecki Gum trees and the Australian Grayling fish.

VicRoads is now compiling the additional information requested and it is expected this documentation will be advertised in coming months for public comment.

Extensive cultural heritage investigations have also been completed and a cultural heritage management plan has been submitted to Aboriginal Victoria for approval. Once approved, significant salvage works of aboriginal artefacts will be undertaken before works start.