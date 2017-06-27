Black Spur works to start in 2018

CONSTRUCTION work to realign the South Gippsland Highway at Black Spur, near Koonwarra, is expected to start in the first half of 2018.

VicRoads is currently undertaking pre-construction works on the $50 million project ahead of work starting.

The 2.6 kilometre route will begin south of the Koonwarra township and cross the Great Southern Rail Trail, before crossing the Tarwin River. The route then re-joins the existing highway west of Minns Road.

VicRoads manager delivery major projects David Gellion said the realignment would significantly reduce travel times and accidents, and provide safer and improved travel for residents, visitors and the freight industry.

“The South Gippsland Highway is a critical road link for residents, tourists and local farmers transporting their produce to markets,” he said.

“A contract to construct the route will be advertised in the middle of this year with work expected to start in early to mid-2018. The project is expected to take around three years to complete.”

Gippsland South MLA Danny O’Brien said the start of the project could not come early enough.

“Given the business case was finished some time ago and State and Federal budget allocations have been confirmed, I’m not sure why it can’t start earlier,” he said.

“I call on the State Government to get the project out to tender ASAP and get works started.”

Mr O’Brien said the realignment was an important project for the South Gippsland Highway.

“This project will improve safety for South Gippsland motorists and deliver infrastructure that supports our local economy, including tourism, agriculture and manufacturing,” he said.

“I also call on the State Government to allocate additional funding to improve the road between Foster and Yarram, including the installation of a new overtaking lane near Toora.”

South Gippsland Shire Council mayor Cr Ray Argento said the realignment would also have an impact on tourism and transport.

He said the Black Spur bends were plagued by regular accidents, many involving trucks.

“The main impact will be improving the way farmers get their produce from the farm to its next destination,” he said.

“That section of road had the ability to cause load shift and slow down travel times.”

Extensive consultation has been undertaken with residents and the freight industry to identify the most appropriate route.

While works are being carried out, all efforts will be made to minimise the impact on rail trail users.

VicRoads has undertaken initial drilling work along the new highway alignment.

The work will provide information about the type and strength of soil and rock to assist with the design and construction of the new road and bridges.