Blood Brothers nominated for state theatre award

MARY MacKillop College in Leongatha has received several nominations for the Victorian Theatre Guild Awards.

The Music Theatre Guild of Victoria provides ongoing support, encouragement and development of non-professional music theatre throughout the state.

Mary MacKillop College’s student production Blood Brothers was nominated as Junior Production of the Year.

Teacher Bron Kalos was nominated for the Direction of a Junior Production award and Elly Poletti was nominated for the Musical Direction of a Junior Production award.

Students Isaac Muldoon and Aidan Clark were nominated for the Junior Male in a Leading Role award and Brooke Materia was nominated in the Junior Female in a Leading Role award.

Student Jacob Beckwith was nominated for the Junior Male in a Supporting Role award and Holly Knight was nominated as the Junior Female in a Support Role award.

The award ceremony will be held in Bendigo on Saturday, December 9.

The college will be performing the Blood Brothers final number on the night as part of the ceremony.