Blood Brothers opens this Friday

ALL is in readiness for the stunning performance of Mary MacKillop College’s production of Blood Brothers which opens this Friday, April 21 at the Wonthaggi Arts Centre.

The story is a contemporary nature versus nurture plot, revolving around fraternal twins Mickey and Eddie, who were separated at birth. One is raised in a wealthy family and the other in a poor family.

The twins’ different backgrounds take them to opposite ends of the social spectrum, one becoming a coun

cillor and the other unemployed and in prison.

They both fall in love with the same girl, causing a tear in their friendship and leading to the tragic death of both brothers.

More than 45 students from years 7-12 will be singing, dancing and acting on stage when the production is performed this Friday at 7.30pm and Saturday, April 22 at 1.30pm and 7.30pm.

There are plenty of others helping behind the scenes including students, parents and staff.

Art classes, textiles classes and construction and VCAL classes have been working feverishly on the sets and costumes.

The show is being led by producer Sam Wright, director Bron Kalos, stage manager Richard Muranty, design coordinator Meg Steenholdt, musical director Elly Poletti, and set construction, Michael O’Keeffe and Ken Myors.

Final dress rehearsals have taken place and all is in readiness so don’t miss out!

Tickets are on sale at: https://www.trybooking.com/268759