BMX works gather speed

GENEROUS VOLUNTEERS: Some of the team behind the BMX track upgrade include, (L) Michael Chasteauneuf, Warren Evans, Adrian Dunstan, Loz Pitts, Colin Williams and Nathan Evans.



WITH a lot of love, hard work and help from the community, the vision of a BMX track in Leongatha is coming to fruition.

The project is the vision of former state and national title competitor and BMX Victoria A pro, Nathan Evans.

The foundation of the track has recently been completed and half of the track surfaced, with Mike Allen from Allens Contracting donating 10 loads of gravel for the track topping.

“It’s been amazing from start to now – everything Nathan said he’ll do he’s achieved,” volunteer Loz Pitts said.

While it’s not at competition level just yet, the track is moving closer to completion and Mr Evans is gearing up to get the club registered with Consumer Affairs Victoria.

Mr Evans recently met with a representative from BMX Victoria to speak about achieving affiliation.

“It’s going to be a bit of a progress, but once we get through winter, we should be affiliated,” he said.

“Then we can launch the club and starting getting memberships.”

Once the track is surfaced, training and coaching sessions can be launched. That isn’t stopping children from using it now though, with a large group testing out the new berms and jumps moments before The Star arrived to interview Mr Evans.

However, before competitions can be hosted, specifications must be achieved to meet regulations, including a starting hill, starting gate, bitumen corners, and amenities to run competitions such as clubrooms, toilets, canteen and power and water to the site.

Mr Evans said once the group had established association with BMX Victoria, they would then look at obtaining funding to meet competition specifications.

“Members that join the club in Leongatha in the meantime will be able to race at any club in Australia as BMX Victoria is a governing body, not just a club,” he said.

“It’s something different for kids and adults to do other than football, cricket and other team sports – it’s an individual sport. People are recognising it’s something new to the town and are getting behind it.”

A committee for the Leongatha BMX track has been formed.

BJ Earthworks, Dale Carruthers from the CFA, Evans Petroleum, Allens Contracting and Southern Cranes in Leongatha are major contributors to the track.

To find out more or express your interest in joining the club, visit the South Gippsland BMX Track Facebook page.