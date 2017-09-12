Tuesday, September 12th, 2017 | Posted by

Book characters fill school yard

LEONGATHA Primary School celebrated Literacy and Numeracy Week with a read aloud session on Wednesday, where parents, grandparents and friends came to their children’s classroom and listened to them read.

On Friday, staff and students dressed up as a book characters and had a lot of fun at assembly parading their costumes, to mark Book Week.

Familiar characters: back, from left, Hugh, Sienna, Eden and Skye, and front, from left, Ruby, Georgia and Tara from Leongatha Primary School dressed up as their favourite book characters to celebrate Book Week on Friday.

