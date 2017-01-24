Books bound for release

INVERLOCH author Etsuko Yasunaga has released her debut English book.

KIZUNA the Tie that Binds was finally launched last year on November 26 after five years of writing.

“It’s about the connection between people and between humans and places,” author Yasunaga said.

The book is comprised of 57 short stories and essays of Ms Yasunaga’s life experience.

“There are lots of philosophical stories and wisdom from Japanese culture,” Ms Yasunaga said.

Having lived in Japan until she was 28, Ms Yasunaga struggled to articulate her thoughts when she made the move to Australia.

“English is my second language. I couldn’t express myself for a long time because my English wasn’t that good.”

Ms Yasunaga began to write KIZUNA the Tie that Binds in 2011.

“My nephew passed away and that prompted me to write about his legacy. The book is dedicated to him,” Ms Yasunaga said.

“They’re not all sad stories though; there are happy stories as well.”

Having already published one work in Japanese, Ms Yasunaga said she did not have trouble writing this book.

“My feelings and emotions were there already, it was a sheer joy to write.

Because I had a message and a story to tell, it came easily. If I didn’t, it would have been a struggle.”

Ms Yasunaga is also a fitness instructor but wanted a career she could do for her whole life.

“I knew I wouldn’t be able to do that on my last day. If you’re a writer, your last breath may be drawn at the desk when you’re writing your last piece, and that’s achievable,” Ms Yasunaga said

She has lived in Invleroch for three years after moving down from Melbourne.

“Australia has been very kind to me.”

Ms Yasunaga reports that the book is doing well in Inverloch, Wonthaggi, and Kilcunda.

“Finishing the book feels better than I expected. I knew it was going to be rewarding but it feels just incredible; the overwhelming gratitude I feel and appreciation for my life that I have achieved this.”

KIZUNA the Tie that Binds expresses the author’s observations and inspires contemplation on the nature of human spirit

“My writing is simple, anyone can read it,” Ms Yasunaga said.

Visit www.inletpress.wordpress.com to find a supplier near you.