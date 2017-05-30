Boomerang bags to save the coast

BOOMERANG bags are now available at two local supermarkets to help Bass Coast become a plastic bag free shire.

Inverloch’s Foodworks and Wonthaggi’s IGA have boomerang bag bins to help reduce the number of plastics bags used.

The cloth bags are environmentally friendly, and are made to be borrowed by customers and returned to the supermarket.

Inverloch Foodworks’ owner Tracee Brusamarello said the boomerang bags had made a difference.

“It’s definitely working to reduce the amount of plastic bags we use. We’ve seen plenty of people come in and use the boomerang bags,” she said.

A local group meets at Wonthaggi’s Mitchell House each week to sew the bags. Resident Betty Dowell impressively makes 50 bags a week.

A group in San Remo donates boomerang bags to supermarkets in the Phillip Island area. All members are part of an umbrella group called Plastic Bag Free Bass Coast.

The Bass Coast group also holds a sewathon in the Wonthaggi library on every third Saturday of the month.

“The sewathon has been fantastic because it is in a high profile venue and people come in to find out what we are up to,” group member Aileen Vening said.

“Local support for the boomerang bags has been excellent.”

People are also invited to sew bags from their homes. The group can supply bag cut outs ready to sew.

Ms Vening said the group hoped to make the libraries in Wonthaggi and Inverloch drop off points for the boomerang bags to encourage people to return the bags after use.

The group was recently successful in applying for a community grant from Bass Coast Shire Council.

Ms Vening said the money would go towards promoting the bags.

“We have a good supply of material, so now we need more boxes and promotional products,” she said.

“Surf Coast Shire Council recently put in money for boomerang bag logos and big street signs. We have met with council, that told us it would be focusing on the organic bins this year. Next year it will be pledging to actively support us as part of its environment policy.

“We are all about looking at the big picture and our long term plan is to get through to every business to make Bass Coast plastic bag free; particularly because we are so close to the beautiful coastline.”