Bowls club searches for new home options

WONTHAGGI Bowls Club is seeking a new home.

With some 130 members and big tournaments played at the current site on Billson Street, the club needs room to grow.

Its biggest issue is the parking situation.

Sharing the parking with local businesses, members are often forced to park in two hour zones or lug their bowls equipment great distances.

Games are usually played over four hours, making time restricted parking zones problematic.

The club plays on Wednesdays and Thursdays, as well as hosting pennant matches.

Any plans to move the bowls club to a redeveloped golf club site have been put to bed, so bowls club members are open to any suggestions.

They presented their case at the Bass Coast Shire Council community connection session on Wednesday.

“We have a great piece of land but I think our future has to be elsewhere, which is a bit sad,” president Trevor Teer said.

Outgoing mayor Cr Pamela Rothfield said it was possible the bowls club could be incorporated as part of the upcoming Wonthaggi Activity Centre Plan.

“The Wonthaggi Activity Centre Plan flows into a whole lot of areas and I think where (the bowls club is) will form part of this plan. I think there needs to be more discussions between council officers and (bowls club members),” she said.

A short term goal for the Wonthaggi Bowls Club is to put a new synthetic green.

Fund raising is well on the way to bring this project to fruition.

The Liberal Nationals recently promised $500,000 to go towards the project, should the party be elected at this Saturday’s state election.