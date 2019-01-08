Bowls scorecard shemozzle

BUSINESSES are being urged to ensure requests for advertising on sporting club scorecards are genuine before paying hundreds of dollars to printing companies.

The warning comes after Leongatha Bowls Club received a delivery of 2000 scorecards from a company despite not having ordered the cards.

Businesses were invited to advertise on the understanding the scorecards would be used by the club, thereby receiving exposure among bowlers.

The cards carry advertisements paid by local businesses that were charged $434.50, The Star has been told.

Leongatha Bowls Club board chair Liz Beale said the club had no knowledge of the scorecards until they arrived.

“We can’t use them because they are not in a game format that we can use. They are set up for 21 end games which we would never play so they are completely useless to us,” she said.

Ms Beale was concerned advertisers on the scorecards would not receive the exposure they paid for.

“If someone approaches businesses for something like that, the businesses should contact the club first to verify,” she said.

“I’m concerned this could impact negatively in the future when we approach sponsors. When these businesses have spent significant money on advertising, they may feel reluctant to hand over more.”

The club now plans to post the scorecards back to the company, with a letter stating their concerns about the manner in which the advertising was sold.

Leongatha Bowls Club orders genuine scorecards through a local firm.

One of the advertisers on scorecards for Leongatha and Meeniyan bowls clubs is Mountain View Leongatha, a lifestyle community for people aged over 55.

Village and sales manager Rosa Sinopoli said the village advertised on the Leongatha scorecard in good faith, given the village is a gold sponsor of the club. A company representative told her the bowls club was aware of the scorecards.

“I think it is wrong that people in good faith want to support local clubs and the clubs did not know about it,” Ms Sinopoli said.

Ms Sinopoli said she demanded the company refund the money it was paid but the company refused. That was despite the advertisement incorrectly spelling “Mountain” as “Mountian”.

Other advertisers on the Leongatha club scorecards were Leongatha Toyota and Leongatha Optometrists.

Meeniyan Bowls Club received a double order of the scorecards from the same company and will only use them in social games, given pennant scorecards are issued by Bowls Victoria.

Club secretary George Fairweather said the club knew the scorecards were coming, as the company involved contacted the club and the offer of scorecards was discussed and approved by the club’s committee.

He said the club received the double amount of scorecards it needed, but the cards would not go to waste.

The Meeniyan scorecards also include a spelling error, with Whitelaw Street spelt “Whielaw”.

The Star contacted the company that organised the scorecards and left a message.