Posted by brad

Boxer takes on the world

HARD HITTER: Jarvis Bindloss of Corner Inlet Boxing Club is eyeing a successful new year in the ring.

AFTER a fantastic 2019, Corner Inlet Boxing Club’s Jarvis Bindloss is working toward an even bigger 2020.

He has set himself a goal to compete in the world championships this year.

Jarvis, along with fellow club fighter Lachlan Lewis, travelled around the world to take on the best his age in 2019.

To say the 17-year-old impressed would be an understatement, as he won fights in America, Canada, England and Ireland, where he took gold in the Smithfield Boxfest.

“It was a really big year for me and the rest of the club,” Jarvis said.

“It’s great going forward. We’re going into the elite stage now and having all that experience will only help.”

With such an impressive year now behind him, Jarvis, pictured boxing in the red, has made his goals to compete in worlds clear.

In order to make the world championships in his age group, he will need to produce some outstanding performances and achieve success at nationals.

With coaches Scott Bindloss – Jarvis’ father – and Brad Anderson pushing him, he is confident he can develop and take the world by storm.

“I’m top-age youth now so it’s my big year for nationals. I’ll probably need to win nationals early this year and then I can set my sights on worlds,” Jarvis said.

“We’ve all got big potential and I think we can achieve our goals. We train harder than everyone else in my opinion and our coaches push us really hard. If we keep working, we’ll get to where we want to be.”

Jarvis has already developed significantly over the last couple years, with each aspect of his ability improving each fight.

The young gun fighter knows if he keeps his head down and keeps his fighting attitude strong, his chances of achieving his goals will only increase.

“I’m continuing to develop, which is great,” he said.

“It’s just about leaving it all out there in the ring each time I fight.”

Without doubt, Jarvis and the rest of the fighters at the Corner Inlet Boxing Club will continue to achieve big in 2020.