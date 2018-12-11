Tuesday, December 11th, 2018 | Posted by

Boxing a winner for Leongatha

MORE than 400 people packed the Leongatha Memorial Hall on Sunday, December 9 to watch a full bout of matches lasting more than three hours.
Hosted by the Corner Inlet Boxing Club the event proved a winner with boxers from throughout Australia converging on the hall to watch some 20 fights and exhibition matches.
Lachlan Lewis enjoyed his fight, the Corner Inlet member having a solid win over Queensland’s Austin Crossland.
The other Lewises, Jaxon and Regan, also won their fights.
There were 16 men’s fights and four female bouts, local boxer Grace Patterson enjoying her contest in front of the crowds.
Treasurer of the Corner Inlet Boxing Club, Kristian Gray, said it was the first of its kind in Leongatha that he can remember.
“It was a huge success, Boxing Victoria I believe was pretty impressed so hopefully we can put it on again and maybe make it an annual event,” Mr Gray said.
Bass Coast Boxing in Wonthaggi was also represented in a few bouts as well although both Mark Quin and Josh Hughes were knocked out in their bouts.
The club netted about $2,000 in proceeds from the day.

21st fight: Lachie Lewis, left, from Toora and a member of the Corner Inlet Boxing Club was happy with his win in his 21st fight over, right, Austin Crossland of All Star Boxing in Brisbane.

Short URL: http://thestar.com.au/?p=26889

Posted by on Dec 11 2018. Filed under Sport. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Share It

Archives

Recently Commented

  • brad: Hi Robbie. Would you like your comments to run as a letter to the editor too? If so, we just need your full...
  • robbiemc: The local council should not be wasting ratepayers money to build a rail trail. And more to the point there...
  • tomcummings: The harm caused in our communities by poker machines is well known and well understood, yet the...
  • gigamax1: Ok , so now Wonthaggi SLSC is going to want the same funding. These clubs are within 1 kilometre of each...
  • 01jk: Just wondering what sort of chicken do little warriors eat? Straight from their own coop? Or those which...

Recently Added