Boxing a winner for Leongatha

MORE than 400 people packed the Leongatha Memorial Hall on Sunday, December 9 to watch a full bout of matches lasting more than three hours.

Hosted by the Corner Inlet Boxing Club the event proved a winner with boxers from throughout Australia converging on the hall to watch some 20 fights and exhibition matches.

Lachlan Lewis enjoyed his fight, the Corner Inlet member having a solid win over Queensland’s Austin Crossland.

The other Lewises, Jaxon and Regan, also won their fights.

There were 16 men’s fights and four female bouts, local boxer Grace Patterson enjoying her contest in front of the crowds.

Treasurer of the Corner Inlet Boxing Club, Kristian Gray, said it was the first of its kind in Leongatha that he can remember.

“It was a huge success, Boxing Victoria I believe was pretty impressed so hopefully we can put it on again and maybe make it an annual event,” Mr Gray said.

Bass Coast Boxing in Wonthaggi was also represented in a few bouts as well although both Mark Quin and Josh Hughes were knocked out in their bouts.

The club netted about $2,000 in proceeds from the day.