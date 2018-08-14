Boy daredevil 11 year old to skate Sydney’s massive ramp

A NYORA boy with a penchant for high flying aerial antics will take part in a national skating event in Sydney in October.

Keefer Wilson has been invited to compete in X Games to display his skills on a massive skate ramp, in the skateboard big air event.

The 11 year old will be the youngest competitor at the invitation-only event and will perform such moves as the sakie 540 that involves a 540 degree spin over a jump and a 540 McTwist on a quarter pipe.

“He’s pretty amazing. He’s going pretty fast (when he performs),” his proud father Pete said.

Keefer is no stranger to skating on a large scale, given Pete built an astonishing megaramp on his family’s Nyora property. That ramp spans 94m long and is 12m high at the start and nearly three metres high at the quarter pipe.

Pete expects the ramp at Sydney to be of similar dimensions.

“The ramp was built for my friends to be able to train to qualify for the X Games and I didn’t think my son would get there already,” he said.

“Keefer’s quite a smart skater because he does not push past what he is comfortable with. It’s pretty cool that someone from Nyora has been invited to go to the X Games.”

Keefer has skated on the ramp with the likes of skating icons Tas Pappas and Jake Brown, both world champions in big air skating.

Pete is a professional golfer and his children have inherited his sporting genes, with daughter Chloe, 14, a competitive dancer, and daughter Leah, 12, a gymnast.