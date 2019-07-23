Breakers support DonateLife



The Bass Coast Breakers, pictured with Auskick girls, sported magenta socks and guernseys in support of DonateLife week.

THE Bass Coast Breakers hosted a fantastic showcase of women’s football at Cowes Recreation Reserve on Sunday 21 July, supporting and celebrating Donate Life Week for their third year.

Following a local youth girls match, the Breakers took on Seaford.

There was an exciting girls Auskick match at half-time, which rounded off the day perfectly.

Bass Coast stayed true to their objectives of being tough to play against, attacking the ball well.

The result for this match (4-71) was a significant improvement on Round Four where Seaford scored 120 and Bass Coast was unable to score.

It was a slow first half for Seaford, and some excellent defensive play from Bass Coast to start the game.

By half-time, the Breakers had put two points on the board and Seaford had scored 3.7.

The Breakers back line and midfielders worked hard to slow the game down, shutting down Seaford’s set plays.

Some fantastic tackles from Tayla Tatterson and Sophie Bolding in the midfield, and wide clearances from Hannah Mills-Vesty and Charlotte Bolding in the back line made a difference.

In the second half, Bass Coast continued to work hard to defend and clear the ball up the field.

The kept the ball in the attacking 50m for the first seven minutes of the third quarter but with no reward.

Overall, Seaford managed more possession in the second half.

They finished the final quarter strong with five goals and two points, widening the margin to finish the game 67 points in front.

The Donate Life round aimed to raise awareness around organ and tissue donations and encourage people to join the Australian Organ Donor Register.

The Bass Coast Breakers wore magenta socks and their Donate Life Jumpers to hopefully persuade people to jump online and register to become an organ donor at www.dontaelife.gov.au.