Breakers welcome new players

COMING off the back of a thrilling premiership win, the Bass Coast Breakers are excited for what’s ahead in the 2019 season.

For the past two seasons, the team has been led by coach Steve Kenny, who was an integral part of the Breakers’ success.

Steve has stepped down this year and the team has welcomed new coach Jason Mitchell.

Jason said the team would continue to strive for success in 2019, whilst upholding its core values of inclusivity and team spirit.

“We are hoping to retain numbers and introduce some of the Youth Girls from Inverloch, Phillip Island and other neighbouring clubs into our team. Creating that pathway for our young female footballers is a big priority. Inspiring these young players to keep improving is what keeps our team going,” he said.

“Of course, we are still looking to be competitive and hopefully make finals.”

As well as Mitchell, the team will be guided by assistant coach Sophie Bolding.

Sophie has played for the Breakers since its inception and now plays for the Southern Saints.

For the Breakers, the season is scheduled to start in late April, but a fixture is yet to be finalised.

Practice matches will be held against Mordialloc on April 7 and Murrumbeena on April 13.

The girls train on Tuesdays and Fridays at Dalyston, but play their home matches at recreation reserves across Bass Coast on Sundays.

This season, they also hope to play curtain raiser matches for the Seniors on Saturdays.

“We have spoken to the West Gippsland Football Netball Competition and we hoping to get a few games early on Saturdays if some of the teams have not filled their junior sides,” Breakers president Ella Angarane said.

“We are already looking to play on the Saturday when Phillip Island plays Tooradin, because Tooradin doesn’t have an U16s side. We want to build exposure for our team and better align with clubs that have Youth Girls.”

Ella said the Breakers will also be looking to hold another DonateLife fundraiser this year to raise awareness for a great cause and continue to showcase women’s football.

There are still plenty of opportunities for women to join the side.

“We are a welcoming club and we do want to create pathways for women who have never played football before,” Ella said.

Ella also thanked the club’s major sponsors, which are pivotal to making football more accessible to all.

“We are grateful for our sponsors who allow us to provide a reasonable membership fee. We don’t want fees to be another reason for someone not to play,” she said.