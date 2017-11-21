Tuesday, November 21st, 2017 | Posted by

Brigade unveils memorial rock

A MEMORIAL rock honouring all past members of the Leongatha South CFA was unveiled in front of 50 current members on Saturday night.

Long serving members Edwin Millett and Paul Norton shared the honour of cutting the ribbon to unveil the plaque and memorial rock.

Captain of the Leongatha South brigade Hilco Zuidema welcomed all to the unveiling and thanked operations manager for CFA District 9, Simon Bloink, for his attendance before running through some of the brigade’s history.

The first meeting to form the brigade was held on July 23, 1956. The station was built in 1982 by the members of the brigade and was opened by Les Lupton in July 1983. In 2010 a meeting room was added on. Previously members used the former Leongatha South school for meetings.

Just six captains have served the brigade in its 61 year history: Harold Vagg, Steve McAlpine, Don Landry, Gordon Vagg, Garry Williams and Hilco Zuidema.

Captain Zuidema thanked Stuart Landry for making and installing the plaque, managers at Holcim Quarry Ross Newton and Reece Morehu for the donation of the rock, and Brent Sinclair Catering for the wonderful job they did on Saturday night.

Social times: having a chat prior to the unveiling of the memorial rock were, from left, Rebekah Vagg, Janine Moscript, Sylvia Vagg and brigade secretary/treasurer Carly Hurst.

Short URL: http://thestar.com.au/?p=23330

Posted by on Nov 21 2017. Filed under Community. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Share It

Archives

Recently Commented

  • gigamax1: Ok , so now Wonthaggi SLSC is going to want the same funding. These clubs are within 1 kilometre of each...
  • 01jk: Just wondering what sort of chicken do little warriors eat? Straight from their own coop? Or those which...
  • juliec: I hope the community can change the plan to log state forest in the Strzeleckis. The Strzelecki forests are...
  • russell: As usual Vicroads ignore their own guidelines… This from their own “Road Guide Notes”...
  • gatha4: Thankyou to The Star for your interest in and support for Aaron and his family. Trista’s Kitchen is...

Recently Added