Brilliant band entertains 400

NEARLY 400 people enjoyed the music of the Wonthaggi Citizens’ Band during its’ Annual Variety Concert on Saturday night.

Held at the Wonthaggi Union Community Arts Centre, the concert was dedicated to the memory of Gus Marinus, the father of bandmaster Craig, who died two weeks ago. Gus was a life member of the band.

The audience enjoyed toe tapping numbers like Puttin’ On The Ritz and The Muppet Show Theme, as well as stirring hymns and marches, including the Welsh hymn Blaenwern the band won a first placing for at the nationals championships last Easter, as well a selection of other pieces that won the band the C Grade national title.

Also performing was the band’s junior band, Wonthaggi Youth Brass, which also won a junior title at the recent state championships under the leadership of Sara Beale.

Guest artists for the evening were Newhaven College VCE students Emma Conroy and Cluanie Swanwick, who sang Send in the Clowns from the show A Little Light Music and I Know Him So Well from the musical Chess.

Crowd favourite Tom Green made a welcome return. All singers were accompanied by Kirk Skinner on piano.

Bandmaster Craig Marinus chose brilliant numbers for the 31 musicians to play, with compere Chris Longstaff saying, “It’s a concert. It’s not a recital. It’s all about entertainment.”

The concert was sponsored by RACV Inverloch Resort, Capeview Mitre 10 and Wonthaggi Theatrical Group, which provided great raffle prizes which raised approximately $800.

The band is grateful to Mark Drury for his expertise in sound and for Ewan Cole for his expertise in lighting. Both men volunteered their services.

The concert raised approximately $7000, which will be added to the band’s fundraising efforts to help it defend its national title in Brisbane next Easter.

 

Guest vocalists were Newhaven College VCE students Cluanie Swanwick (left) and Emma Conroy, accompanied by Kirk Skinner on piano. Photo by Trevor Foon.

Talented player: Natalie Stewart of Leongatha played perfectly during Wonthaggi Citizens’ Band’s Annual Variety Concert at the Wonthaggi Union Community Arts Centre on Saturday night. Photo by Trevor Foon.

Sounding sweet: the musicians of Wonthaggi Citizens’ Band entertain during Saturday evening’s concert. Photo by Trevor Foon.

Feel the beat: tuba players Sara Beale and Will Brusamarello in the background during Wonthaggi Citizens’ Band’s concert on Saturday. Photo by Trevor Foon.

All together: Wonthaggi Citizens’ Band musicians Sonny Day (left) on bass, percussionist Annette Scimonello (middle) and Jeff Robertson on cornet (right) focus at the Wonthaggi Citizens’ Band’s Annual Variety Concert at the Wonthaggi Union Community Arts Centre on Saturday night. Photo by Trevor Foon.
Leading the way: Sara Beale conducts Wonthaggi Youth Brass during Saturday’s concert. Photo by Trevor Foon.

Powerful voice: singer Tom Green captivates the audience during Wonthaggi Citizens’ Band’s concert on Saturday. Photo by Trevor Foon.

Grand setting: the Wonthaggi Union Community Arts Centre was an ideal venue for the Wonthaggi Citizens’ Band to play. Photo by Trevor Foon.

