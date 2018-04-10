Bring your projects to life

THE future has arrived in Leongatha. A 3D printing workshop will be held on April 14 and 28.

South Gippslanders will have the opportunity to explore and better understand the possibility offered by this new 3D printing technology thanks to the South Gippsland Trade Skills Alliance (SGTSA).

With these printers, you will be able to craft nearly everything such as functional and artistic items at minimal costs. Phone cases, plastic toys, or even spare parts for your old broken bike, the possibilities are infinite.

SGTSA project coordinator John Cargill and 3D printing expert Mitch Gazzard will be your personal teachers during these crafting workshops. They will show you all the predesigned software which can be downloaded or will help you to create your own designs.

These workshops will take place between 9am and 4.30pm on either April 14 or 28. Bookings are essential as places are limited.

For further information please contact John Cargill on 0427 468540 or john@sgbcllen.org.au.

Bookings and payment for the workshops can be made at www.sgtsa.eventbrite.com