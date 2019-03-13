Broadbent delivers on Leongatha netball courts redevelopment

Exciting times: Leongatha and District Netball Association members Emma Smith, Julie Bloye, Anita Gourlay, Pat Kuhne, Mitch Price, Barb Challis, Paul Kemper and Bek Vagg were thrilled to receive a grant for $50,000 from McMillan MP Russell Broadbent for improvements to the netball courts.

THE Leongatha and District Netball Association will benefit with improved netball courts with a $50,000 grant from the Commonwealth Government to help complete the project.

McMillan MP Russell Broadbent met with the club recently and welcomed the additional funding saying the grant will go towards the association’s planned upgrading and redevelopment of the netball courts at the Leongatha Recreation Reserve.

“With the new facilities, the Leongatha Netball Association will be able to provide its players with better courts, safer playing areas, as well as have the potential to hold district tournaments in Leongatha,” he said.

“Associations such as Leongatha and district are an integral part of our local community and give young people, and adults alike, not only an outlet to keep active but also a gathering place and making social connections.

“Improving sporting facilities in our towns helps provide opportunities for future generations to train, grow and have a sense of belonging within the community.

“The Federal Government is focussed on investing in local community sporting facilities.”