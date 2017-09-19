Broiler farm objectors plea to council

WOOREEN residents are concerned the approval of a broiler farm proposed for their rural district will lead to more poultry farming in South Gippsland.

South Gippsland Shire Council will consider a planning permit application to build a 400,000 bird farm in 10 sheds at 80 Pit Road at its September 27 council meeting.

The recommendation before council is to approve a permit, with a council officer report saying conditions to be applied will address amenity impacts.

The proposal has received more than 120 objections and one submission in support.

Objectors – who have dubbed themselves the Wooreen Warriors – will present at council’s public presentation session tomorrow (Wednesday).

They are concerned about Boyle Creek will be contaminated by run-off, erosion, dust and increased truck traffic.

Dairy farmer Jackie Thorn urged council not to take the area’s beauty for granted.

“This is a creep of change and once the beauty’s gone, you can’t fix it,” she said.

Objector Kath Goller said, “More than 12ha of that steep landscape will have to be reconfigured into an industrial landscape.

“It’s discordant with the character of the place and the current land uses.”

She is worried about disease carrying dust landing on her roof and entering her water tank, and others believe such particles could affect the organic status of a nearby farm.

Isabelle Cooper said any contamination of Boyle Creek would end up in the Tarwin River – Meeniyan and Dumbalk’s water supply.

“We moved here because the council says to ‘Come for the beauty, stay for the lifestyle’ and so we did, and now they’re going to stuff it up,” she said.

Ms Goller is also concerned about the impact on wildlife in the waterways: freshwater crayfish, blackfish and freshwater mussels.

Tom Daffy and Deb Brown run Black Duck Farm bed and breakfast nearby, and believed the poultry farm would have negative impacts on their business.

Adele Upton and Mark Bradbury also run Waterfall Valley Retreat accommodation nearby and share similar concerns.

Ms Brown said, “We’re worried about the impact on the environment and also the noise and extra trucks on the road.”

Mr Daffy said while the subject land may be zoned farming, he said broiler farms were “factory farming”.

“They can call it rural but it’s an industrial complex,” he said.

Objector Adele Upton said, “There have already been landslips in the area because of all the rain.

“It could be hard to enforce the conditions (on the permit) if there are any problems.”

Peter Cooper believed the broiler farm’s location at the top of the Boyle Creek valley would amplify smell issues, saying the valley acts like a funnel.

“The smell is going to come right down the valley,” he said.