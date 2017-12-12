Bronze camps kick off in Inverloch

INVERLOCH Surf Life Saving Club held another successful week long Bronze Medallion Camp.

The 19 candidates aged between 15-17 years, were well supported with team leaders and water safety members from the club.

The camp started with visiting the Wonthaggi pool for a timed 400 metre swim before returning to the clubhouse for some ‘get to know you’ activities for the candidates.

Morning fitness sessions were run by Jess and the first morning saw them run 6kms, into town and back, with another day being challenged by running up and down the steps at Shack Bay.

Instructors reviewed the daily weather conditions and balanced classroom learning activities with some sunny periods for most of the water activities including an extended board paddle almost out to Petrel rock.

First aid lessons including CPR, board and tube rescues and surprise scenarios were held which aimed at reinforcing classes that had been taught to the candidates.

Instructor and club captain Rachel Fraser said; “it was particularly rewarding seeing many of the candidates attain their Bronze medallion after coming through the ranks of our Nipper Program.

“Candidates enjoyed the practical scenarios including what to do for a shark bite and having a finger cut off. We were also fortunate to have a visitor to the beach participate in our resuscitation exercise as the patient. These first aid scenarios are particularly important as it gives the candidates confidence and these skills can be used in any first aid situations. One of our members recently saw a man collapse in a major shopping centre and monitored and stayed with him to do a handover to the ambulance officers when they arrived.

The ambulance officers commended our member on the personal and health details that she had obtained from the man and the first aid actions she had taken.

“The candidates have really developed their skills and have now reached another lifesaving award within the club. I look forward to seeing them patrolling on the beach this season as we provide our service to the Inverloch community.”

In January an Adult Bronze course will be running on the weekends January 6 and 7 and January 13 and 14. Anyone keen to join should visit the club’s website at www.inverlochslsc.org.au