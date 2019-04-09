Brothers take out Victorian titles

From left, trainer Brad Anderson, boxing champion Lachie Lewis and trainer Scott Bindloss after Lachie and brother Reghan received their medals for the Victorian Amateur Boxing Association titles.

TWO brothers, Lachie and Reghan Lewis from Corner Inlet Boxing Club, donned their boxing gloves and put up a good fight in their respective weight and age divisions to both be crowned 2019 Victorian champs at the Victorian Amateur Boxing Association titles.

The impressive sibling feat means the pair qualifies to compete at the Australian titles midyear.

The event, held at the Melbourne Exhibition Centre on the weekend of March 16 and 17, was also meant to see Corner Inlet Boxing Club’s Jarvis Bindloss compete.

Unfortunately, Mr Bindloss was unable to attend due to illness.

The club wishes to acknowledge the hard work Mr Bindloss invested into competing.