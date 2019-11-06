Budding boxers dominate nationals



DREAM TEAM: (L-R) Coach Scott Bindloss, Kinesha Anderson, Jarvis Bindloss, Lachlan Lewis, Reagan Lewis, Caleb Garlick and coach Brad Anderson proved a strong team at nationals, with Lachlan and Reagan winning gold and Kinesha and Caleb winning silver.

Daniel Renfrey

FOUR boxers from the Corner Inlet Boxing Club returned from the national titles at the Gold Coast recently, having taken out two gold medals and two silver medals.

Brothers Lachlan Lewis (16 years old) and Reagan Lewis (13 years old) won gold, while Kinesha Anderson (14 years old) and Caleb Garlick () won silver.

“It was really good, we loved every bit of it, and it was great experience,” Lachlan said.

“There were good fighters and we got a lot out of it.”

The gold medal win marked the second time in a row Lachlan managed to win nationals, something he is thrilled with.

“It felt great to win the gold for the second time,” he said.

“Being number one in Australia is an amazing feeling.”

Younger brother Reagan was less experienced, but that did not phase him.

The promising fighter got through his bouts impressively to take out the gold.

“It felt really good to come out on top,” Reagan said.

“I was actually pretty surprised at what I was able to accomplish.”

Both Kinesha and Caleb were strong in their appearances as well, just falling short of the major prize but fighting well and taking out impressive silvers in the end.

For the Corner Inlet team which went across with coaches Scott Bindloss and Brad Anderson, the chance to fight new boxers and meet fellow Victorians was important.

It’s what the fighters enjoyed most and what they benetifted most from.

“Just being able to meet new people and make new friends was something I enjoyed,” Reagan said.

“I liked moving around with different states and different kids, I’d never fought any of them before. It was good for us to see the different fighters coming up and gain experience from that,” Lachlan said.

For all of the club’s fighters, the fight night the club will be holding in December is their next challenge, with Lachlan also having his eye on world titles.

“Our local show is the next big thing for all of us, and I’m also hoping to qualify for world titles next year,” he said.

“I need to win nationals early in the year first and then go from there.”

As Reagan is only 13, he can’t look to world titles just yet, but is still keeping his goals big.

“I want to become as good as I possibly can be and go as far as I can,” he said.

“My next big show is the one in Leongatha and I’m looking forward to it.”

With all of the Corner Inlet Boxing Club’s fighters tasting major success over recent weeks, the show and future won’t disappoint.