Budget hits big ticket items

CELEBRATE: PICAL secretary Kylie Mc Murray, president Joyce Ball and volunteer Chris Schache rejoiced during the announcement of Bass Coast Shire Council’s draft budget.

THERE were big hugs all round when Phillip Island’s Community and Learning Centre (PICAL) was named one of the major winners of the $85 million Bass Coast draft budget.

The budget was released for public consultation following the April ordinary meeting.

With a rate increase of 2.5 percent, council announced a draft capital works program of $21.1 million.

PICAL received $1.5 million for facility upgrades, which would allow it to offer a vast range of learning opportunities in a modern building.

The same amount was allocated to Inverloch’s Surf Parade path and the Bass Coast Regional Skate Park.

Other key projects to receive funding included the Wonthaggi Activity Centre Plan, the Cowes Activity Centre Plan, the Phillip Island Transfer Station, the Cowes Cultural Centre, aquatics, the Phillip Island Recreation Reserve and the future of the Wonthaggi Secondary College McBride Avenue site.

Cr Whelan said he is happy to see this draft budget go forward.

“There some excellent projects but some do need some discussion,” he said

“I’m glad to see money in the budget for PICAL.”

The draft budget projects an operating surplus of $2.6 million.

The proposed annual garbage charge has increased by $37 to $449.

This increase was driven by the need to recover the compaction levy of $1 million, which has had a significant impact on Council’s garbage collection and processing costs.

Council’s total full time equivalent staffing decreased from 333 to 324 in 2019/20.

This reflects the planned cessation of Council provided Aged and Disability Services in December, 2019, and the transition of these services to alternative providers in the region.

Cr Les Larke supported the release of the budget, noting that the projected result over next four years provides some optimism.

However, he stated council will face a challenge in delivering a thriving economy across the public, private and social sectors.

“We are at a tipping point. The last seven financial years to 30/6/2019 gave a projected legacy of $20m plus of accumulated operating deficits,” he said.

“The 2019/20 budget, coupled with the following three financial years, projects $15.49m of accumulated operating surpluses; a significant turnaround if achieved.”

Mayor Cr Brett Tessari called on the community to have its say.

“I strongly encourage our community to provide us with their feedback, and help us deliver an efficient and financially responsible budget for the next 12 months,” he said.

“We are committed to maintaining services and our infrastructure, while delivering projects that are valued by our community, all within the rate cap of 2.5 per cent as set by the State Government.”

Information sessions will be held at the old Wonthaggi post office on April 30 and on Facebook on May 1 from 6pm.

The consultation period will close on May 22 at 5pm.

Submissions will be heard at a special meeting on May 29 at 5pm.

The final budget will be presented for council adoption on June 19.