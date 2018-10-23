Posted by brad

Building up ’Burra

KORUMBURRA is proposed to be home to a $2.5 million factory building sustainable homes, in a move that could create up to 20 jobs.

South Gippsland Shire Council was last Wednesday briefed about Gippsland’s first solar powered residential development: a 12 unit project at Korumburra to be constructed by sustainable living builder iCUE Homes of Healesville.

Managing director Colin Ure is hoping to establish a manufacturing facility and office in Korumburra that would also employ people in sales and even apprentices. The plant would shape wall panels for homes – enough for at least two homes a day – with $1.5 million worth of machinery and up to a further $600,000 of materials handling equipment included.

The company aims to build 5000 homes across Victoria and build “a green belt of renewable energy”, Mr Ure said.

“Korumburra is the next wave,” he said, referring to the continual influx of Melbourne residents to the town in search of a more relaxed lifestyle.

The Korumburra development, known as Lourdes Garden Estate, will be built at 124 Gabriella Way, and include two and three bedroom units.

Mr Ure said the units will be aimed at people aged 55 years and over wishing to downsize, with Auddino First National Real Estate in Korumburra appointed the selling agency.

Homes will be thermal pods and include solar panels that will generate electricity for use by each house and others within the development via a microgrid and a battery.

Surplus electricity generated will be sold to the main grid, with profits being returned to home owners.

Company co-founder Litsa Barberoglou said, “We guarantee that residents of these properties will never have to pay another power bill.”

Other types of renewable energy could also be offered, along with a recycling system, communal vegetable garden, electric vehicle charging station and outdoor gymnasium equipment.

Ms Barberoglou wishes to reduce a home’s energy requirements and waste, while encouraging the sustainable use of water.

She believes population pressure in Melbourne makes Korumburra an appealing community for city dwellers to relocate to.

“Korumburra is not that far from Melbourne but the change in lifestyle is dramatic,” Ms Barberoglou said.

“For us it’s not just about selling homes but also about bringing people here because there are lots of opportunities here as well.”

Cr Andrew McEwen invited Mr Ure to also consider Meeniyan for future developments.

“You cannot get a house there,” Cr McEwen said.

Mr Ure said he was approached by the Korumburra landowner to undertake the development, which he said would meet demand for 55 and over housing in town.

The landowner also has property in Jumbunna Road, Korumburra, and Mr Ure hinted at the prospect of another development there.

Mayor Cr Lorraine Brunt said, “I think this is the way of our future, especially with our aging population and what better place to do that than Korumburra.”