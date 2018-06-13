Bulldogs upset the Sea Eagles

PHILLIP Island caused Inverloch-Kongwak’s first loss for the season on Saturday.

However, it did take the Bulldogs a while to warm up.

Conditions were slippery early, but it was quick to dry up.

The first quarter looked like Inverloch-Kongwak would remain in control of the game, quickly getting a 22 point lead.

Phillip Island only managed one behind for the quarter, and could not match the skill the Sea Eagles demonstrated early.

At the quarter time break, Phillip Island took a moment to focus, and went back out to play its own game.

With a new mindset, Phillip Island began winning a lot more of the ball in the middle, and was leading by eight points at half time.

A few minor injuries saw some Phillip Island players off the ground during the second half, until the Bulldogs only had one left on the bench.

Unshaken, the Bulldogs stood its ground and continued to show its character.

Jack Taylor was a gun key forward for the Bulldogs, kicking four for the day.

Leigh Warne and Will Van Diemen were impressive across half back, slowing down Inverloch-Kongwak’s attempts to hit targets.

For Inverloch-Kongwak, Shem Hawking, Campbell McKenzie, Jarvis Pryor, Adam Cross, Michael Eales and Daniel Reid were named in the best.

Inverloch-Kongwak made one last attempt to get the points in the last quarter, holding Phillip Island to just one goal. It made up a bit of ground, but it was not enough to deny an upset.

Next week, Phillip Island will face Koo Wee Rup, whilst Inverloch-Kongwak takes on new rivals Cora Lynn.