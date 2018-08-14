Burra brewing new business

THE Burra Brewery was officially opened on Saturday, drawing a huge crowd from near and far, all keen for a taste of what the new Korumburra business has to offer.

Bar manager and part owner Narelle Jones said the idea for the brewery was born on a golf trip around four years ago.

After a lot of planning, the building started and 18 months later, the brewery was officially opened for business.

“We have 10 taps in the bar, including four of our own beers, local wine from Loch, coffee from Wonthaggi, Gippsland Jersey milk and we have kombucha here as well,” Mrs Jones said.

Mrs Jones said the brewery also serves wood fired pizza and there are plans to install new ovens in the future, to enable them to serve other bar food as well.

The brewery was officially opened by Gippsland South MLA Danny O’Brien.

“I met with Danny around a year ago and asked him if he would open the brewery then. We just wanted to have a local representative here to do the honours,” Mrs Jones said.

All the brewing of Burra Brewery beer is done onsite by head brewer Phill Dempster, who makes a light summer ale, a mid strength golden ale, a pale ale and a dark ale.

“We have a 1500 litre, three vessel system with 9000 litres of fermenting space,” he said.

“In the process, we use Australian grain which we crush to develop different flavoured beers. We then boil the end product and add hops.”

Mr Dempster said brewing time is around six hours, followed by around 10 days of fermentation.

“We have our own beer on tap, as well as several guest taps, which we will use to support other craft breweries as well,” he said.

The brewery is open Thursday to Sunday from 11am, in Commercial Street.